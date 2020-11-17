Pediatrician reports an increase of COVID-19 cases in kids

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM)- LG Health Roseville Pediatrics in Lancaster County is reporting an increase of COIVD-19 in children.

“We’re getting a ton of calls and seeing a lot of kids as young as four weeks, to as old as 17 or 18,” said Dr. Anne Reilly, a pediatrician at LG Health Roseville Pediatrics.

Dr. Reilly says in the past week, she’s seen about 30 children with possible COVID-19, but about seven tested positive and she’s still waiting on some results. So far, the virus in children has been generally mild.

“The ones I’ve seen so far are a very mild illness, in fact, in a normal year, I’m not sure the parents would’ve even felt the child needed to be seen in the office at all,” said Dr. Reilly.

Symptoms of COVID-19 in children can be similar to the common cold or flu.

“We’re seeing fever, mild nasal congestion, cold-like symptoms, some cough, sometimes there’s diarrhea, and some of the patients have thrown-up a couple of times,” said Dr. Reilly.

Parents should be on the lookout for red flags like trouble breathing, lethargy, confusion, and signs of dehydration. Risk factors include children who have asthma or an underlying chronic immune disease.

Dr. Reilly credits the recent spike to rapid community spread and encourages families to be prepared if they need to quarantine.

“It’s fairly likely that each household is going to encounter coronavirus in the next month or two and when it happens when you’re in quarantine, you can’t be going to the grocery store to stock up on supplies,” said Dr. Reilly.