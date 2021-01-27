Penn State College of Medicine student creates masks for the homeless using 3-D printer

SAN ANSELMO, CALIFORNIA – JULY 28: 3M brand N95 particulate respirators are displayed on a table on July 28, 2020 in San Anselmo, California. 3M reported second quarter earnings that fell short of analyst expectations and showed overall sales falling 12.2 percent to $7.18 billion despite a ramp-up in sales of N95 face masks due to the coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. (Photo Illustration by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — A Penn State College of Medicine student is making masks for the homeless.

Before coming to Hershey, Marc Levine and his brother lived in Miami, and noticed many people couldn’t go into stores because they didn’t have masks.

They used several 3-D printers to deliver over 1,000 masks to the homeless population in his community.

Levine says testing found them to be similar to an N-95 mask used by healthcare professionals.

“It’s worth it because of the reaction of the homeless people, the fact that they’re wearing the masks. When we see them the next week they’re still wearing it,” Levine said.

Levine, a first-year student at the local university, is starting a 3-D printing club at the College of Medicine. He has plans to donate to Pa. locally, starting with the women’s shelter in Harrisburg.