Penn State Health begins vaccinating community health care providers and EMS against COVID-19

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is offering COVID-19 vaccinations to community health care providers and emergency medical services (EMS) providers not affiliated with its medical centers.

Penn State Health began allocating a portion of their vaccine doses on Jan. 6. Now, the health system is holding vaccination clinics for these individuals at the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Holy Spirit Medical Center, and St. Joseph Medical Center.

“We’re happy to be able to offer COVID vaccines to this very important group of community partners,” said Dr. William Bird, a senior vice president of Penn State Health Medical Group. “Today marks a key milestone in making sure the vaccine reaches as many people as possible in the communities we serve.”

The number of community health care providers and EMS served each week is expected to fluctuate depending on the vaccines supplied by the Department of Health.

Community providers have been notified by Penn State Health leadership based on guidance from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Likewise, community providers who are part of the state’s Phase 1A group for vaccinations can call the Penn State Health COVID-19 vaccine call center at 1-844-774-8883 to start the registration process.