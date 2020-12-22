Penn State Health joins other Pa. hospitals by immunizing frontline workers

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — On Monday afternoon, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center joined other Pa. healthcare systems by administering the first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers.
The hospital received shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning.
Additionally, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center received the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday afternoon, and are set to begin immunizing their healthcare staff on Tuesday morning.
Penn State plans to follow the 3-step vaccination process outlined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, based on guidance established by the CDC.
Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities are the first among millions of Americans set to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and will receive the second dose in three weeks.
TOP STORIES
- Sec. Alex Azar, Dr. Anthony Fauci to publicly receive COVID-19 vaccine
- Malls and shopping centers in Lancaster get innovative to secure holiday sales, keep shoppers safe
- Healthy Living: Set boundaries for a healthy holiday gathering
- Clipper exits today, turning breezy, but milder
- Hard-hit businesses and most Americans can expect a $600 direct stimulus payment