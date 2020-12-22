Penn State Health joins other Pa. hospitals by immunizing frontline workers

Dr. Andre Robinson, medical director of the Department of Anesthesia at Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, receives the COVID-19 vaccine from pharmacist Chris Palamar on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020.

HERSHEY, Pa (WHTM) — On Monday afternoon, Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center joined other Pa. healthcare systems by administering the first doses of the Pfizer-Biontech COVID-19 vaccine to its frontline workers.

The hospital received shipments of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday morning.

Additionally, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center received the first doses of the Pfizer vaccine on Monday afternoon, and are set to begin immunizing their healthcare staff on Tuesday morning.

Penn State plans to follow the 3-step vaccination process outlined by the Pennsylvania Department of Health, based on guidance established by the CDC.

Healthcare workers and residents of long-term care facilities are the first among millions of Americans set to receive the Pfizer vaccine, and will receive the second dose in three weeks.