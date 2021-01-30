Penn State Health loosens visitation guidelines as COVID-19 cases trend downwards

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health announced that they have revised their patient visitation guidelines in response to the decline in patients with COVID-19 on Friday, with the new guidelines taking effect on Feb. 1.

Adult inpatients, adult outpatient surgery patients, and adult outpatient procedure patients can now have one family or support person per stay under the new guidelines.

Pediatric outpatient procedure patients can now have two family or support people per stay, but there are no changes to the current pediatric inpatient and pediatric surgery patient visitation rules which allow two family or support people per stay.

Penn State Health Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, Penn State Health St. Joseph Medical Center, Penn State Health Holy Spirit Medical Center and Penn State Health Medical Group locations will be the only locations implementing these new visitation guidelines.

All visitors must be screened before entering and no one with COVID-19 symptoms will be permitted to enter.