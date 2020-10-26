Penn State Health prioritizes patient safety as COVID-19 pandemic continues

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) – As the number of COVID-19 positive cases continues to rise statewide, Penn State Health hospitals and outpatient clinics continue to prioritize the safety of patients and the prevention of spreading the coronavirus illness.

Over the last several months, Penn State Health has successfully treated and discharged more than 550 positive COVID-19 patients and tested more than 50,000 patients.

Since the onset of COVID-19 Penn State Health and care teams have recognized the importance of providing the right care in the right setting.

With the help of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and Penn State infectious disease physicians, Penn State Health has trained staff on the treatment and care of patients with highly infectious diseases.

According to Dr. Peter Dillon, Penn State Health’s executive vice president and chief clinical officer, “We have used that knowledge to develop and adapt innovative plans to ensure that we can care for people with COVID-19 while continuing to provide routine and emergent care to all of our patients.”

In order to remain prepared on the latest health and safety protocols, the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center has enhanced training and resources for its Special Pathogen Team. This resource assists the entire Penn State Health system and remains committed to protecting patients and staff from spreading deadly germs.

Due to the sharp rise of daily COVID-confirmed cases in Pennsylvania, heightened safety measures remain in effect at all Penn State Health facilities, including screening of patients and employees for COVID-19 symptoms, enhancing cleaning protocols, and requiring employees to wear masks and protective equipment as needed.

Dr. Cynthia Whitener, chief of the Division of Infectious Diseases at Hershey Medical Center, says, “it’s easy to fall victim to pandemic fatigue,” but the daily increase in COVID-19 cases proves the virus is still a concern.

“We all need to continue to take commonsense precautions, like wearing a mask, social distancing, and practicing proper hand hygiene,” said Dr. Whitener.

