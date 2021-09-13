Penn State Health revised visitation guidance takes effect for multiple Midstate health centers Monday

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — On Monday, Penn State Health is revising its visitation guidelines for a number of Midstate health centers including the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center, St. Joseph Medical Center, Holy Spirit Medical Center and all Penn State Health Medical Group locations.

The new guidelines allow non-COVID adult inpatients and adult outpatient surgery patients to have two family or support persons per day. previous guidelines limited visitors to only one per day.

The decision to allow two support persons for adult inpatients and adult outpatient surgery patients provides flexibility to accommodate work and family responsibilities and ensures patients do not have to face their medical situation alone.

As of Monday, Sept 13, previous pediatric visitation guidance remains in place.

Penn State Health says it will continue to provide iPad availability for communications between care teams, patients and their families, and screen all family and support persons who wish to enter the facility to prevent those COVID symptoms from entering.