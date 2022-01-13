Penn State Health revises visitation and mask guidelines in response to COVID surge

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health is updating its visitation and mask guidance in response to the current COVID search starting on January 13 at its Hershey Medical Center, Hampden Medical Center, Holy Spirit Medical Center and Medical Group locations.

In this new guidance, adult patients can only have one family/support person per day, and pediatric patients can have two family/support people per day. This applies for non-COVID patients. Visitation for COVID-positive patients will remain the same.

Penn State Health will have iPads available for video calls between patients and their families, with the help of the patient care team.

All family members coming into a Penn State Health facility will be required to go through screening before visiting their patient to make sure they have no COVID symptoms. Anyone will be required to wear a medical-grade mask, such as a surgical or N95, and follow social distancing guidelines.

Those guidelines go for anyone who is or isn’t vaccinated against COVID-19. Anyone who refuses to follow will have family/support privileges revoked.