Penn State Hershey Medical Center COVID testing site to open this week

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State Health’s Hershey Medical Center will open its drive-through testing site on Wednesday, February 2 to better meet the needs of the community in the Midstate.

They say it’ll be staffed by contractors from the U.S. Health and Serman Services and other support staff from Penn State Health.

The new drive-through site will give visitors the opportunity to get themselves tested in the comfort of their own car. Penn State Health says they’ll be self-administered and results should come back sometime between 48 and 72 hours. And all tests are free.

“Testing is an important way to help keep people with COVID-19 from having further person-to-person interactions that spread illness,” said Deborah Berini, president of the Milton S. Hershey Medical Center. “With our state and federal partners, Penn State Health is proud to be part of this important effort to reduce the number of cases and to support our community.”

Contractors plan to open the site at 50% capacity on Wednesday, with the full opening happening Thursday, February 3. It’ll be open from noon to 8 p.m. during the week and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on weekends in Lot L, adjacent to 90 Hope Drive.

They say they’ll be able to test as many as 1,000 visitors each day.

People can register for an appointment here.