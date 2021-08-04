Penn State requiring masks at all campuses

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Penn State is requiring all students, staff, and visitors to wear masks indoors, regardless of vaccination status.

“Penn State is taking this proactive measure to protect the health and safety of our campuses and help mitigate the spread of this virus within our community,” Penn State President, Eric J. Barron said. “As we continue to see daily increases in COVID-19 cases, particularly in the delta variant, our current outlook warrants this protective step.”

Campus activities will remain on schedule with the masking mandate in place. Students and community members are required to wear masks in all classrooms, common areas, public transport, and any other indoor events. Masks may be removed when students are in their living spaces or in designated food service areas.

To learn more about Penn State’s coronavirus health guidelines, you can visit their virus information website here.