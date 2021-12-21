Penn State University detects omicron variant, encourages safety precautions

(WHTM) -- The clock is ticking to get those holiday packages shipped in time for Christmas day.

"Ninety percent of the UPS packages delivered in the U.S. are delivered in one to three days so you still got some time, but to be particularly safe you also have options with our air services," said Bill Seward, President of Worldwide Sales and Solutions at UPS. "We have guaranteed second-day air so we can ship on Wednesday night and have it delivered on Friday. You can also ship with our next-day air service, which is guaranteed if you get it to us by Thursday night. We will have it under your Christmas tree and delivered to you Friday."