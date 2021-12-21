Penn State University detects omicron variant, encourages safety precautions

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The coronavirus omicron variant has been detected at Penn State’s Testing and Surveillance Center (TASC). According to the university’s news release, the university has been testing for omicron and closely monitoring it during the rapid spread.
The university will update the campus community on Dec. 30 on whether or not they will start the spring semester remotely.