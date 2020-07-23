Penn State University student-athlete tests positive for COVID-19

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WHTM) — Officials at Penn State University say a student-athlete has tested positive for coronavirus.

Penn State Athletics released a statement below:

Wednesday’s positive report for the 16802 zip code is the first positive report involving an Intercollegiate Athletics student-athlete. Full testing numbers will be shared in the Intercollegiate Athletic Department’s next bi-weekly report on Wednesday, July 29. Moving forward, all ICA test results, including positives, will only be reported on a bi-weekly basis.

The health and safety of our student-athletes, coaches, staff and the broader community are of the utmost importance. Therefore, as part of the protocols established in the return to campus plan by the Penn State Athletics medical staff and in consultation with University, local and national officials and guidelines, individuals with a positive test have been put into isolation for 14 days and will be retested at that point. In addition to isolation, contact tracing procedures have been implemented, which includes quarantine and testing for those individuals who might have been exposed, even if asymptomatic.

Penn State Athletics