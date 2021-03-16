Pennsylvania Capitol Building set to reopen amid decrease in COVID-19 cases

FILE- In this Jan. 15, 2019, file photo an America flag flies at the Pennsylvania Capitol building in Harrisburg, Pa. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the decrease in daily coronavirus cases across the state, the Pennsylvania Capitol Building is reopening to the public on March 22, with enhanced security protocols.

According to the Department of General Services, the public will be able to enter at the Main Capitol, East Wing and North Office Building entrances.

In accordance to state guidelines, visitors will be required to wear masks and adhere to social distancing.

In the wake of the events at the U.S. Capitol on January 6, all visitors, lobbyists, and commonwealth employees who do not work in the Capitol must pass through the metal detectors at the public entrances.

The Capitol has been closed to the public since December 10, 2020 due to the surge in COVID-19 cases at the time.