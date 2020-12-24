Pennsylvania corrections officers are saying inmate transportation is more unsafe than ever

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Transporting inmates from one place to another always involves some risk. Now, those corrections officers say in the middle of a pandemic, that’s more true than ever and they want leaders to do something about it.

Nine inmates in nine different Pennsylvania state prisons have died from COVID-19 related illnesses this month. Prison officials say there’s spread in the prisons just like there’s spread in the community.

The union that represents corrections officer say it’s their duty to transport inmates to certain places like a hospital in the case of an infection. But they say transporting full busloads of inmates between facilities isn’t safe.

“We feel a halt is needed immediately to stop what we’re seeing, as far as covid numbers.”

The Department of Corrections says it’s doing everything it can. “We have a sound transfer protocol in place. We test inmates for COVID-19 prior to transfer. No one is moved unless they test negative. Once moved, the inmates are immediately quarantined for 14 days and then tested again.”