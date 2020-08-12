Pennsylvania COVID testing company is expanding its operations

ALLENTOWN, Pa. (WHTM) — A COVID testing company is expanding its operations in the keystone state.

Orasure Technologies is headquartered in the Lehigh Valley. The company is adding 177 full-time jobs. This, as it’s developing an oral test that gives results in hours.

Orasure’s tests will allow people to read their own results without having to send it to a lab and wait.

It still needs FDA approval. The governor says this will improve the state’s testing capabilities.

