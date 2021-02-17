Pennsylvania deals with Moderna vaccine shortage after providers mistakenly administered second dose

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Department of Health announced that some providers accidentally administered the Moderna vaccine shipped to them intended as second doses, as first doses. The mistake began in January and was just discovered over the weekend when the department was preparing for allocations of the Moderna second dose.

“It was a week over week structural problem,” said Alison Beam, acting secretary of the Department of Health. “We are working to address it this week, over the next two to three weeks we will have corrected for it.”

Beam says up to 60,000 people will have to reschedule their second dose and could delay first dose appointments for 55,000 people.

“For the second dose scheduling, it will simply be rescheduled to the following week or the week after,” said Beam.

If you are already scheduled for a second dose, you will be notified by your provider if your second dose has been pushed back. If you do not hear from them, you should arrive for your normally scheduled appointment.

“There is no difference in the medicine in the first and second doses,” Beam said.

The Department of Health hasn’t said who is to blame for this mistake or how many providers were involved but admits it should’ve been more clear with providers about which shipments are reserved for second doses. Pennsylvania is already trailing behind other states when it comes to vaccine rollout and no clear timetable when it will move to Phase 1B.

Rep. Tim O’Neal is a member of the newly formed vaccine task force and learned about the mistake on Monday. He says part of the blame does fall in the Department of Health’s lap.

“We got to get crystal clear on that communication and until we do that, we’re going to continue to experience failures but the reality is this is a communication failure and I do put some of, or much of the onus on the Department of Health right now,” said O’Neal.

The Department of Health says this mistake only occurred with the Moderna vaccine, not Pfizer.