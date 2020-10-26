Pennsylvania Department of Health launches COVID-19 testing sites in faith-based communities

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is teaming up with faith-based communities in the state to launch COVID-19 testing centers.

These testing centers will allow for more accessible testing in already existing, close-knit communities. Testing events will occur outdoors where participants may drive through or walk up to receive free testing.

Registration will be encouraged but an appointment is not necessary to be tested. Participants should bring a Photo ID. Test results are expected to be available in two to three days after the test is administered.

The locations for these testing centers are as follows:

Allegheny County

Thursday, October 22: Mount Ararat Church, 271 Paulson Ave, Pittsburgh, PA 15206 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM The Hill House Family Health Center with Calvary Baptist Church, 2629 Wylie Ave., Pittsburgh, PA 15219 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Monday, October 26, Hilltop Community Health Center with St. Paul AME Church, 151 Ruth Street, Pittsburgh, PA 15211 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM Jerusalem Baptist Church, 12 S. 5th St, Duquesne, PA 15110 from 12:00 PM to 2:30 PM

Wednesday, October 28, Mt. Olive First Baptist Church, 451 Park Ave., Clairton, PA 15025 from 12:00 PM to 3:30 PM

Thursday, October 29, Pentecostal Temple Church of God In Christ, 6300 E Liberty Blvd, Pittsburgh, PA 15207 from 1:00 PM to 3:00 PM

Thursday, October 29, McKeesport Family Health Center with Trinity Church of God in Christ, 627 Lysle Blvd, McKeesport, PA 15132 from 11:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Dauphin County

Monday, October 26, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church with Goodwin Memorial Baptist Church, 248 Seneca St., Harrisburg, PA 17110 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Tuesday, October 27, Shiloh Church of God in Christ, 5950 Derry Street, Harrisburg, PA 17111 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Wednesday, October 28, Macedonia Missionary Baptist Church, 2339 N. 6th St. Harrisburg, PA 17110 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

Friday, October 30, LCBC Church, 4510 Chambers Hill Rd, Harrisburg, PA 17111 from 10:00 AM to 2:00 PM

For a map of all available testing locations in the state, click here.