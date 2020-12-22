Pennsylvania doctors and medical professionals are sharing their gratitude for the coronavirus vaccine

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Coronavirus vaccines continue to make their way into the Midstate. Penn State’s medical facilities, Hershey Medical Center, and Holy Spirit received their Pfizer vaccine allotments Monday and immediately began vaccinating health care workers.

According to the state, 109 hospitals in Pennsylvania have already received the vaccine. Doctors and healthcare workers share their appreciation for the vaccine as the pandemic is worsening.

”The fact that I am here getting the vaccination is one, because I want to take care of all the patients but two, because I do not want to die from the disease,” said Dr. Kamia Thakur.

”It’s not only protecting yourself against the virus it’s protecting everybody else,” said McQuaite. “It’s protecting your family, your loved ones, your friends, your neighbors, everybody else so I would highly recommend it. It’s a very selfless act.

Front line workers who received the vaccination will receive a second dose in approximately three weeks.