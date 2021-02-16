Pennsylvania DOH issues changes to vaccine allocation and registration

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health is making changes when it comes to scheduling a vaccine. Starting Friday, providers will be required to have a website registration and a phone system that will be answered by a person to assist with scheduling.

Alice Carnathan and her husband are 65 and older, and so far, haven’t had any luck getting an appointment.

“The websites are horrible,” Carnathan said. “It’s like you look at these little blue dots and you click on them and then they say all appointments are filled.”

The Department of Health is also scaling down on which providers get vaccine shipments and will focus on those who have already shown they have the ability to quickly vaccinate the most people. Primary care physician offices and small providers won’t make the list.

Dr. Sahi, a primary care physician says many of her patients raised concerns about having to go elsewhere.

“Because of them having a rapport with us, they would rather have the vaccines with a primary care physician,” said Dr. Sahi.