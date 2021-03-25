Pennsylvania edges towards one million total positive COVID-19 cases

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A little over a year in, and Pennsylvania is expected to pass the major milestone of one million confirmed COVID-19 cases.

The numbers come as the state ramps up vaccinations. With just a few thousand cases away from the milestone, Pennsylvania is witnessing an uptick in cases.

The State Health Department says there were 4,667 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday making it the highest number of cases since last month. Infections have risen more than 10% in two weeks.

The statewide total is now 999,617. Of that total, the state says 93% have recovered.

What we don’t know is how many are so-called “long haulers.” Those are people who no longer have COVID-19 but are still suffering from symptoms like brain fog and shortness of breath.

The state is also nearing a grim milestone. A little over one hundred away from marking 25,000 deaths. There were 24 new deaths reported Wednesday

After a rough and slow start, vaccinations are on the rise. More than 1.5 million people are fully vaccinated in Pennsylvania.

About 84,000 are getting vaccinated every day.

Overall Pennsylvania has been improving with vaccinations. It is 17th in the nation for people who have received at least one dose but it ranks 46th when it comes to vaccinating people over the age of 65.