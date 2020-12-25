Pennsylvania EMS still waiting for COVID-19 vaccine: “It kind of hurts to be forgotten”

MIFFLIN, Pa. (WHTM) — Who do you think is first in line to get the new covid vaccines? ICU doctors? Nurses? Ambulance medics and techs? You’d be right about the first two, but not, in some cases, about the EMS workers.

Abygale Abrashoff is happy to see other frontline workers getting their vaccines. She just wants to know when her turn is coming. She says she wants it “As soon as I could get it.”

As an EMT, Abrashoff says there’s not very much space to maintain social distancing. “Our patients sit here on the stretcher and we’re 99% of the time riding right here. And en-route to the hospital, we have to start IVs.”

In Lewistown, in Mifflin County where EMS says more than half the people they’re transporting are going to the hospital for one reason.

“You go into a house, and not just one person has it. The whole family has it,” said Michael Coldren.

But Coldren and the rest of his team felt the pain when state officials announced EMS might not receive the vaccine for months.

“It kind of hurts to be forgotten.”

Like a lot of people that work on ambulances, they don’t work directly for the hospital they serve which has the vaccine. In their case, that’s Geisinger Lewistown.

So now “We want the hospitals to reach out to the EMS agencies and we want the EMS agencies to reach out to the hospitals,” said Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine.

These folks were glad to hear that Wednesday, but “That’s the first time they had said anything about ambulance, non hospital-based EMS receiving the vaccine.”

“Let’s communicate. Let’s get this rolling,” said Heather Sharar who works for a group that represents ambulance companies. Geisinger tells us, quote, “As we continue working through vaccinating our employees, we anticipate opening up vaccinations to EMS in January.”

“I’m sure when it works through the channels, they’ll be contacting us,” Coldren added. “They’ve really treated us well throughout this whole thing.”