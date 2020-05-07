Pennsylvania extends moratorium on evictions, foreclosures

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — The coronavirus death toll increased Thursday by more than 300 as Gov. Tom Wolf extended a moratorium on foreclosures and evictions by another two months, saying residents should not have to worry about losing their homes during the pandemic.

The state Supreme Court first suspended evictions in March, but its order was set to expire Monday. Wolf signed an executive order Thursday extending the moratorium to July 10.

Meanwhile, with 24 lightly impacted counties already set to emerge from some pandemic restrictions, Wolf, a Democrat, said he plans to lift his stay-at-home orders and allow retailers and other kinds of businesses to reopen in more counties. An announcement on which counties will see shutdown relief was expected Friday amid persistent complaints from Republicans that Wolf is moving too slowly to reopen Pennsylvania’s economy.