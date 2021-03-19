Pennsylvania has PPE stockpiled at Farm Show, but why? For how long?

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Farm Show Complex in Harrisburg typically hosts 80 events a year with cars, boats, RVs and animals. It also boasts a million square feet under one roof. But with the pandemic, it has basically become storage for PPE — lots of PPE — which has lots of abc27 viewers asking why?

Conservative radio host Wendy Bell had an anonymous whistleblower who said he works at the state Farm Show complex.

He questions a huge stockpile of PPE at the Complex. An abc27 source sent a photo from last March. Comparatively, photos from August show PPE stockpiles in the facility.

“It’s just been sitting there we’re just accumulating it,” Bell said.

With no events at the Farm Show, the whistleblower joked that state employees have been babysitting boxes for a year.

“This isn’t a Democrat or Republican thing. This is a Pennsylvania thing and as taxpayers we deserve answers,” Bell said.

The Governor’s spokeswoman said the state has strategically built up its supplies but has also pushed millions of items out to healthcare facilities in need. She added it’s important to “keep our stockpile filled to prepare for a future surge, for future COVID-19 vaccination efforts, or even a future public health emergency.”

Nursing homes and hospitals complained early in the pandemic about a lack of PPE. Several people abc27 spoke with are now complaining about the price. Should the state be dipping into supplies to help?

“Since March the administration has fulfilled every legitimate needs requests submitted and there are no unmet needs requests at this time,” Gov. Wolf’s spokeswoman said.

She added state and federal money purchased the PPE and is paying to store it. Bell wonders where these boxes go, and when?

“What’s the plan and why aren’t we as Pennsylvania taxpayers ever informed of the plan?” Bell asked.

Sources tell abc27 that as long as the PPE is sitting in the farm show, the farm show will not be hosting events for rent-paying customers.