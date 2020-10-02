Pennsylvania Health Department asks Trump rally attendees to use contact tracing app

In this Sept. 26, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump speaks during a campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport in Middletown, Pa. President Trump and first lady Melania Trump have tested positive for the coronavirus, the president tweeted early Friday. (AP Photo/Steve Ruark, File)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Following the splitting news that the president and first lady have both tested positive for Covid-19, the Pennsylvania Health Department is encouraging those in attendance of Trump’s campaign event in Middletown to download the state’s COVID app.

The COVID Alert Pa. app allows anyone who tests positive for COVID-19 to anonymously inform people they had close contact with they too might be infected.

The state Health Department says those who were in attendance at the president’s campaign rally at Harrisburg International Airport, “If you are feeling sick and need to be tested, please contact your health care provider or visit health.pa.gov to find a testing location near you.”

