Pennsylvania Health Department distributes antiviral medication to combat Covid-19

FILE – In this March 2020 photo provided by Gilead Sciences, rubber stoppers are placed onto filled vials of the investigational drug remdesivir at a Gilead manufacturing site in the United States. Given through an IV, the medication is designed to interfere with an enzyme that reproduces viral genetic material. (Gilead Sciences via AP)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Health Department announced on Tuesday that the state received its first shipment of the antiviral medication remdesivir from the federal government, which was then redistributed to state hospitals.

1,200 doses were included in the first shipment, which is slated to arrive at 51 hospitals across Pennsylvania in the coming days.

Remdesivir is the first drug that appears to help some Covid-19 patients recover faster and is typically administered through an IV once-per-day up to 10 days, depending on how sick the patient is.

The FDA states that remdesivir may help decrease the amount of coronavirus in the body, which could lead to faster recovery time.

The Pennsylvania Health Department says the first hospitals chosen to receive the shipments were determined based on the volume of Covid-19 patients over a recent seven-day period. Illness severity and ventilator necessity were also taken into account.

The department says it looks to continue working with federal officials to acquire additional doses for patients across the state.

“The department is working to give our hospitals every opportunity to treat patients with Covid-19,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “It is important to note that there is limited information on the safety and effectiveness of using remdesivir to treat people in the hospital with Covid-19. However, it was shown in a clinical trial to shorten the recovery time in some people, which is why the Food and Drug Administration has authorized the emergency use of the medication for treatment.”

The Health Department reminds that Covid-19 symptoms can include: fever, cough, shortness of breath, diarrhea, chills, repeated shaking with chills, muscle pain, headache, sore throat, and loss of taste or smell.