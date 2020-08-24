Pennsylvania Health Department updates contact tracing status

A smartphone belonging to Drew Grande, 40, of Cranston, R.I., shows notes he made for contact tracing Wednesday, April 15, 2020. Grande began keeping a log on his phone at the beginning of April, after he heard Rhode Island Gov. Gina Raimondo urge residents to start out of concern about the spread of the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Steven Senne)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Health shared on Monday update of the commonwealth’s contact tracing data.

Between Sunday, Aug. 9 and Saturday, Aug. 15, there were 5,644 Covid-19 cases statewide and over 80 percent of all cases completed a case investigation within 24 hours of the positive confirmation. After the initial case investigation is complete, contact tracing begins.

Within that same time period, there were 748 contact tracers across the commonwealth. These tracers were monitoring 12,220 contacts that were identified during the case investigations.

The department says contact tracing is not possible without a case investigation by a public health professional.

“In order to successfully mitigate the spread of Covid-19, we need to use proven public health strategies such as case investigations, contact tracing efforts and ongoing monitoring,” Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine said in a release. “We have a growing team of dedicated professionals equipped to do this work and truly make a difference, but we need our fellow Pennsylvanians to pick up the phone when they call. We are all united in this together, so please make the right choice to answer the call, it will help us mitigate the spread of this virus and further protect a loved one, co-worker or friend.”

There are currently 1,068 contact tracing staff working with local and county health groups, partner organizations and the Regional Response Health Collaboration Program within the Department of Human Services in response to Covid-19 cases.

The total number of tracers has changed in the last month as the department shifts to onboarding more staff and capacity, however, should stabilize through a partnership with Insight Global.

Of the first 250 contact tracing staff hired in partnership with Insight Global, those hired were from within the following regional health districts: