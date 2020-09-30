Pennsylvania Health Secretary says those recovering from Covid-19 can face long-term health problems

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pennsylvania Health Secretary says despite the Covid-19 recovery rate being above 80%, people are still struggling with lingering effects.

During a news conference on Wednesday, Dr. Rachel Levine cited the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on ‘long-haulers’, people who continue to struggle with health issues while no longer being contagious.

Federal health researchers found that 35% of people who were positive for coronavirus have not returned to their usual health.

“This virus does not discriminate and we must ensure that the people who sick get the treatment they need for as long as they need it,” Levine said.

She says there’s no data on how many long-haulers there are in Pennsylvania. Doctors are seeing damage to the lungs, heart, and brain.

