Pennsylvania hits 57K cases; lawmaker defies stay-home order

Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

HARRISBURG, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES – 2015/10/06: Pennsylvania State capitol building. (Photo by John Greim/LightRocket via Getty Images)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Health says it has confirmed 543 more positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to more than 57,150, and 24 more deaths for a total of 3,731.

Monday’s statistics show residents of nursing homes and personal care homes account for more than two-thirds of the overall death toll.

Meanwhile, a Pennsylvania state lawmaker apparently defied Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order when he organized and attended a meeting with more than 150 others, the York Daily Record reports.

Rep. Mike Jones, a first-term Republican who criticized Wolf, said Saturday’s meeting was to gauge the business community’s feelings about reopening.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

From abc27 Advertisers

More From abc27 Advertisers

Don't Miss