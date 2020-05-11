Pennsylvania hits 57K cases; lawmaker defies stay-home order

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – Pennsylvania’s Department of Health says it has confirmed 543 more positive cases of the virus that causes COVID-19, bringing the statewide total to more than 57,150, and 24 more deaths for a total of 3,731.

Monday’s statistics show residents of nursing homes and personal care homes account for more than two-thirds of the overall death toll.

Meanwhile, a Pennsylvania state lawmaker apparently defied Gov. Tom Wolf’s statewide stay-at-home order when he organized and attended a meeting with more than 150 others, the York Daily Record reports.

Rep. Mike Jones, a first-term Republican who criticized Wolf, said Saturday’s meeting was to gauge the business community’s feelings about reopening.