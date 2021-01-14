Pennsylvania pharmacies cleared to administer COVID-19 vaccines

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A temporary waiver is allowing pharmacists to order and administer COVID-19 vaccines without a physician’s order when vaccines are available to the public.

The waiver comes as part of the Wolf Administration’s effort to rollout theCOVID-19 vaccine. Adding pharmacists to the state’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts would radically expand options for Pennsylvanians to be immunized.

“Pharmacists, as well as pharmacy interns and technicians, are critical partners in the commonwealth’s plan to distribute the COVID-19 vaccine,” Secretary of State Kathy Boockvar said. “Many Pennsylvanians will go to their local pharmacy for vaccination. This waiver will enable pharmacies to offer the COVID-19 vaccines without a physician’s order.”

Historically, some pharmacies have made arrangements with physicians to receive reimbursement for flu shots and other vaccinations. However, many pharmacies do not have arrangements. This waiver would allow pharmacists to order and administer the COVID-19 vaccine without such an agreement.

“We are working on ways to increase access to the vaccine, and pharmacists already play an important role in making sure Pennsylvanians are protected,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “Pennsylvanians continue to play an essential role in preventing the spread of COVID-19 by masking up, washing up and socially distancing.”