Pennsylvania to cautiously step forward amid health crisis

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — To a state that’s been staying at home for more than a month, Health Secretary Rachel Levine delivered the understatement of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Pennsylvanians are certainly ready to get back to work and ready to get back to their regular routines,” said Dr. Levine at her daily press briefing Wednesday.

She even hinted that plans are in the works for letting citizens get back to their routines. She promised an announcement by the end of the week on what can start re-opening, and where in the commonwealth. But her optimism came with mask strings attached.

“It is very important to remember that social distancing and wearing a mask are still going to be important when we move from red to yellow,” Levine said in talking about the various stages of re-opening that bring with them different restrictions.

Levine said amusement parks, like Hersheypark or Knoebels, won’t be open until their regions are fully green because a yellow designation will mean no gatherings of more than 25 people. She also said she does not believe coronavirus is transmitted in water and that pools or lakes should be safe this summer.

Gov. Tom Wolf held an afternoon press conference of his own, along with Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding, to discuss food security. He noted that pre-pandemic, most residents ate 50% of their meals at home. Since the virus, that number is closer to 100%. That is challenging and stressing the system, Wolf said.

To compensate, Wolf green-lighted several food security programs making it easier for Pennsylvanians to get access to food stamps and promised to steer more resources toward food banks, which are also seeing unprecedented numbers of hungry people. The governor said he is cutting through red tape to get help to residents who desperately need it.

“Pennsylvania does have plenty of food, but we need to make sure Pennsylvanians have plenty of food,” Wolf said.

In its daily Covid-19 count, the health department added a whopping 479 deaths to its daily coronavirus count. But Levine called that a reconciling of data from various sources.

“it’s not one day’s reporting,” Levine stressed. “It’s several days if not a week or more of reporting.”