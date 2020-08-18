Pennsylvania to launch app next month that helps trace COVID cases

Pennsylvania will launch an app next month that helps trace COVID cases.
The app notifies people who may have been exposed. The app was developed by a company in Ireland and it’s been downloaded by more than a quarter of that country’s residents.
Here in Pennsylvania state employees and public health students will test the app next week.
Top Stories:
- PIAA official: ‘Fairly comfortable’ fall sports can proceed
- Pennsylvania prepares to launch virus-tracing app next month
- Democrats to open a new kind of convention