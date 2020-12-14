Pennsylvania to receive 111,150 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

A woman holds a small bottle labeled with a “Coronavirus COVID-19 Vaccine” sticker and a medical syringe in front of displayed Pfizer logo in this illustration taken, October 30, 2020. (REUTERS/Dado Ruvic/File Photo)

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvania Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine announced Monday that Pennsylvania is slated to receive 97,500 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for 66 of its counties, with Philadelphia County receiving its own allotment of 13,650 doses, for a total of 111,150 doses of the vaccine.

Monongahela Valley Hospital and UPMC Children’s Hospital of Pittsburgh received their vaccines Monday. 85 additional hospitals will receive shipments by Monday, Dec. 21.

“This is a pivotal development in the fight against COVID-19, in Pennsylvania and the nation,” Dr. Levine said. “This limited supply of vaccine signals the start of the process to end COVID-19’s devastating impacts on every community in the commonwealth. However, it is important to remember that we are still months away from being able to vaccinate all Pennsylvanians, making mitigation efforts more important than ever to save lives.”

Secretary Levine also issued an order today that requires vaccine providers to report information to the department on individuals who are vaccinated. COVID-19 immunization providers are required to report patient information, including gender, race and ethnicity to the department within 24 hours of administering the vaccine.

More information about the COVID-19 vaccine can be found here.