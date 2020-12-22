Pennsylvanians are on edge after unemployment benefits are set to expire or have yet to be seen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — As the coronavirus pandemic persists through the holiday season, some Pennsylvanians are losing unemployment benefits, even though they have yet to find jobs. Meanwhile, others in line for those benefits are still waiting for any help.

“These are real people, and they’re entitled to real dollars that they have not gotten in their pockets,” said Robert Miller.

Real people, like Miller’s son who wishes to remain anonymous for professional reasons. Miller says he was furloughed for two weeks back in April, then, fortunately, called back to work. Though his son is still waiting for unemployment benefits from back then. Estimates for his benefits could be upwards of $2,400.

“It should be all hands on deck at L&I to make sure they have every employee possible on the UC situation,” Miller said. ‘L&I’ meaning the Department of Labor and Industry. ‘UC’ referring to unemployment compensation.

Pennsylvania House Republicans spokesperson Jason Gottesman, says the department is spending time enforcing mask regulations that should instead be spent cleaning up old unemployment claims.

“What we’re seeing now is you’re having L&I send its employees to basically do the department of health’s covid-19 investigations.”

The department denied those claims in a statement to ABC 27 News.

“Obviously, workplace safety and unemployment compensation are different programs that require a separate staff with specialized training. Ignoring this basic fact is ridiculous and House Republicans know it. The Department of Labor & Industry has a responsibility to both keep workers safe and help those out of a job.” L&I added that if House Republicans really want to help hardworking Pennsylvanians, they would pass, quote, long-overdue paid sick leave. As for Robert Miller, he thinks L&I can do both jobs.

“I would think L&I would have the ability to serve their clients and meet any mask mandate,” Miller added.

He just wants them to do both effectively.