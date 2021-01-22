Pennsylvanians can access extended PUA benefit payments

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Payments for the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA) program are continuing according to the Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier. Claimants can begin filing for an additional 11 claim weeks beginning Friday, January 22.

PUA assists workers who lost their jobs due to COVID-19 and are not typically eligible for other unemployment compensation programs. This includes gig workers, freelancers, and self-employed workers.

“Since the federal legislation for the new CARES Act extension was unveiled, L&I’s dedicated team has been working tirelessly to update our processing systems,” said Berrier. “We know that more than 400,000 Pennsylvanians and their families are relying on these PUA benefits to get through this terrible pandemic and have worked as quickly as possible to complete the implementation and resume payments.”

Claimants can begin filing for the additional 11 claim weeks beginning Friday, January 22, and must file by January 29.

New, first-time PUA claimants opening a claim in 2021, cannot file yet. Officials say they are still adding 2020 as a base wage year in the system and will provide a notification when eligible to file for benefits.

Claimants who have questions about their enrollment in PUA should email ucpua@pa.gov.