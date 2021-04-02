Pennsylvanians facing eviction, loss of utility service offered avenue for help

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On the heels of the CDC’s 90-day extension of the federal eviction moratorium, Pennsylvania officials are offering help to individuals and families at risk of eviction or loss of utility service.

The Emergency Rental Assistance Program (ERAP) allows thousands of families to maintain their housing and utility services. Eligible households may qualify for up to 12 months of assistance to cover past-due or future rental and/or utility payments that were accrued on or after March 13, 2020

So far, the program has distributed $847 million among Pennsylvania’s 67 counties.

“This program has the potential to stabilize the lives of millions of Pennsylvanians in vulnerable housing situations,” Secretary Miller said. “While $847 million is a lot of money that can help a lot of people, it is first-come, first-served.”

The program is also available to Owners of rental properties facing hardship due to the pandemic.

“This is a critically important program that keeps families from entering the homeless system due to the impact of COVID-19, while also making landlords whole so they can pay their mortgages and maintain their property,” said Megan Shreve, CEO of South Central Community Action Programs (SCCAP).

The CDC says the COVID-19 pandemic has presented a historic threat to the nation’s public health. Keeping people in their homes and out of crowded or congregate settings, like homeless shelters, is a key step in mitigating the spread of COVID-19.

Applications for most counties can be submitted online at www.COMPASS.state.pa.us. For more application information, click here.