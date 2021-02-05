Pennsylvanians remain frustrated with state vaccine rollout, want more mass vaccination sites

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The COVID-19 vaccine rollout continues to frustrate Pennsylvanians.

Many want mass vaccination sites like surrounding states have set up.

The Pennsylvania Department of Health says it’s still focused on getting those in phase 1A vaccinated and leaders keep repeating the same line that there’s not enough supply to go around.

Mass vaccination sites are popping up in other states, seemingly getting shots into arms more quickly than Pennsylvania.

“The Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency is currently considering that strategy and working through some of the planning for that,” said Lindsey Mauldin, senior advisor for the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

Mauldin insists it’s not apples to apples.

“Every state is different. So while we may look similar to New York or West Virginia, our population is very different, as well as just some of the geography around Pennsylvania,” Mauldin said.

The commonwealth’s approach so far has been with hundreds of individual providers.

“Clearly it’s not going well in Pennsylvania,” said Josh Parsons, chairman of the Lancaster County Board of Commissioners.

Parsons says the county is planning for a mass vaccination site, but there’s a caveat.

“You can’t stand up a huge logistical operation and have people sign up and then not have the vaccines from the Pennsylvania Department of Health,” Parsons said.

Commissioners could approve a contract next week and would start giving out shots on March 8.

“We think it would be easier to have citizens have one sign-up site and one place to come, but they have to allocate us the vaccines and we’ve asked for them,” Parsons said. “Give us the vaccines and we will get them out in an efficient way.”

As for the current system, Mauldin says the department is working to make information and education more accessible.

“As we do that we ask for folks to stay patient,” Mauldin said. “Again, we would deal with the same issues without a system, which is the limited supply of the vaccine.”

83% of the allocation for first doses have been given to patients so far. The state is purposely holding back second doses so full vaccination is guaranteed.

“The second dose of vaccine is essential and we are ensuring that anyone who gets a first dose today, there will be a second dose delivered to that provider in time for your second appointment,” Mauldin said.

As of Friday, 1,164,600 doses have been given out. That includes 918,210 partial vaccinations and 246,390 full vaccinations.

Mauldin says those estimates are low since providers have between 24 and 72 hours to report data.