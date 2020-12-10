Pfizer vaccinations result in adverse reactions

Pfizer’s vaccine is causing adverse reactions in people with severe allergies. British regulators sent out the warning after the first day of administering the vaccine to select individuals.

Two healthcare workers with significant histories of allergic reactions had severe responses to the COVID-19 vaccine.

They are currently recovering from the adverse reactions.

Thousands of people in England have received the vaccine since Pfizer was approved by the FDA.

This warning is for people who are allergic to any vaccine, medicine, or food.