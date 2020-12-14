Pennsylvania to receive Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Monday

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Thousands of people across the country are expected to receive the first doses of Pfizer’s coronavirus vaccine Monday. Shots will be distributed to health care workers and long term care facilities.

The first of many freezer-packed vaccine vials made their way to distribution sites across the U.S. Saturday, including Pennsylvania, as the state’s pandemic death count approached the grave milestone of 13,000.

The rollout of the Pfizer vaccine, which is the first to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA), ushers in the biggest vaccination effort in our nation’s history.

Pennsylvania State Health Secretary, Dr. Levine, says when the vaccine does make its way to Pennsylvania, it will be administered in three phases, following CDC guidelines.

Phase one will be focused on healthcare personnel, emergency medical services, first responders, and residents and staff of congregate care settings and those at high risk.

During phase two, the department anticipates more doses of the vaccine becoming available and they will go to any higher risk populations who are not yet vaccinated along with critical workers.

Phase three is expected to have a sufficient supply of the vaccine and it will become available to all Pennsylvanians.

Dr. Levine also says it could be difficult to earn the public’s trust in the vaccine and that the department is facing challenges in coordinating a communication strategy to promote confidence in the public about getting vaccinated.

A virtual press conference will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday where Dr. Levine is expected to update the public on the COVID-19 pandemic in Pennsylvania.