Philly officials introduce tougher restrictions as COVID cases surge in the city

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WHTM) — Philadelphia might be known as a world-class restaurant city, but indoor dining has been eliminated completely as COVID-19 cases continue to surge in the city.

The city’s mayor and health department announced tougher restrictions on local businesses and indoor social gatherings, set to begin on Friday, Nov. 20.

The restrictions include limits on outdoor dining, which will be confined to members of the same household, with up to four people per table. All gyms, museums, and libraries will close, as well.

Also, indoor social gatherings have been fully eliminated, and outdoor social gatherings are limited to 10% occupancy without food or beverage service.

All youth and school sports are prohibited, and colleges and high schools must transition to online learning. These restrictions limit gatherings to 5% capacity at places of worship, as well.

Philadelphia officials will implement the tougher restrictions until New Year’s Day in Jan. 2021.