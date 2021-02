HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- First Lady Frances Wolf encouraged Pennsylvanians to document their COVID-19 pandemic experience during a virtual conversation with the Pennsylvania Historical and Museum Commission (PHMC) and State Library. This was the first conversation in a series titled, The Bigger Picture, an extension of One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views that hones in on the various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting this extraordinary moment to the broader community.

“Often, the history of a people, an event, or a period, is written by observers who stand apart from what they see, research, or analyze,” said First Lady Wolf. “But One Lens will be a photographic document captured by us, at the very moment of impact. Those who come after us and look back at this time for guidance, or out of simple curiosity, will be able to see what we saw, and feel what we felt during this time. Because of this, documenting the COVID-19 pandemic is imperative for the future of Pennsylvania.”