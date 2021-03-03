Population health expert highlights importance of continued COVID testing

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — While Pennsylvanians are still trying to get vaccinated, medical professionals don’t want people to let up on getting tested for COVID-19.

Dr. Nancy Mimm is a professor at Harrisburg University. She specializes in population health.

According to Dr. Mimm, it is critical for people who are experiencing symptoms or who may have been exposed to the coronavirus to get tested, ultimately to help stop the spread.

“When you are tested, it gives us another variable to look at to help predict things for the future,” Dr. Mimm said. “That is how it works. That is how predictive analytics works, and we do that with the majority of diseases. That is how we develop best practices in healthcare.”

Dr. Mill says Pennsylvanians must continue all efforts to slow the spread of the virus, including mask-wearing and social distancing.