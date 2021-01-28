Pregnant women should weigh risks, benefits prior to getting COVID vaccine

There’s some confusion regarding the COVID-19 vaccine and pregnancy.

Earlier this week, the World Health Organization released a report advising pregnant women to not get the Moderna vaccine unless they’re a healthcare worker.

The WHO wants more data and clinical trials before recommending it. However, the Centers for Disease Control says getting vaccinated is a “personal choice” for those who are pregnant.

A local UPMC doctor says women should weigh the risk and benefits before getting immunized.

