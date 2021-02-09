Proposal for mass vaccination in Lancaster County indicates 6,000 COVID shots given per day

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — On Tuesday, officials with Lancaster County Emergency management and the Chief Clinical Officer at Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said there is an agreement among the four major health systems in the county to open a mass COVID-19 vaccination site.

There’s no official word on where the site would be, but Dr. Michael Ripchinski from Penn Medicine Lancaster General Health said it could vaccinate 6,000 people per day.

“As the 6th largest county in the Commonwealth it’s critically important for us to support and stand up a community vaccination center,” Ripchinski said. “At over 1/2 million people, over 400-thousand need to be vaccinated.”

Ripchinski said told Lancaster County Commissioners the site could help with problems many who are looking to get vaccinated are running into. He said that’s because there would be one centralized online portal to register for a vaccine, and there also be an option for a phone number to call.

“Having that central place to go through will be hugely valuable for the county and much more efficient,” Ripchinski said.

Under the proposal, the site would open on March 15 and operate seven days a week for 12 hours each day.

The plan depends on the vaccine supply that the county is able to get from the state.

The county believes that once the site is up and running the state will reallocate doses to the site.

“There is no doubt in our minds that we easily have the interest in our phase 1A group of 250,000 to easily vaccinate 6,000 a day,” Ripchinski said. “We’re particularly concerned about having the vaccine volume out of the gate so we’re continuing to look at a pilot and phased process such that as we get more vaccine allocated to us, from the Commonwealth, we’ll be able to vaccinate that many people per day.”

The plan still needs final approval from commissioners. Final approval could happen on Wednesday.