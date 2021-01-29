Rent relief coming soon to Lancaster County residents

LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Pennsylvanians will soon have access to rent relief, but Lancaster residents will have access to more than $16 million specifically.

That money is coming from the federal government but it’s up to local redevelopment authorities to come up with a method to get that money out to those who need it.

Back in July the state came up with a program to help struggling tenants and homeowners but it was criticized because it put a cap on the amount of rent that could be covered, and lacked flexibility.

Ultimately only about a third of the money went to those in need.

This time around there figures to be more local control which should get more help to those struggling because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“This is a game-changer as far as being able to help those affected the most whether because of job-related or some other major expense that they have not been able to pay for housing,” said Justin Eby, Deputy Executive Director, Lancaster County Redevelopment Authority.

It’s unclear yet when this money could get into the hands of those who need it because commissioners have to approve the plan for distribution.