Revolutionary new device combats the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Community and Economic Development (DCED) is highlighting a revolutionary new device to combat the spread of COVID-19 in the commonwealth.

Ramshield, Inc., an Exton-based healthcare product provider, is receiving praise on Thursday by utilizing locally sourced materials to produce its AVF Shield and Cartridge System Kit. The kit uses a replaceable cartridge shield and a patented electroceutical microcell technology to create an electrical charge that renders viruses inactive.

According to Ramshield, Inc.’s website, a cartridge can last up to 10-12 hours before needing to be recharged by rewetting. Each cartridge lasts 30 days.

The kit, which retails for $39.99, includes mask, cartridge, filter, filter cover, 3 strap styles; single, double, and earloop along with a carry/storage case.

Ramshield says the shields are designed to provide a comfortable seal and are intended for hours of use. The shield can be used up to one year and easily washed with soap and water or in a dishwasher daily.