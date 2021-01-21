Rite Aid expands drive-through COVID-19 testing in multiple states, including Pa.

CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — Through its partnership with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services, Rite Aid is expanding its no-charge COVID-19 testing with 60 additional drive-through locations set to open on Friday.

With this expansion no-charge testing will now be available for ages four and older at all new and existing drive-through testing sites, originally testing was only available to those 13-years-old and older.

The new testing locations will include services in California, Washington, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, New York, Massachusetts, New Jersey, and Maryland.

The new locations, like existing locations, will utilize simple self-swab nasal tests overseen by Rite Aid pharmacists and will operate weekdays from 10 a.m. through 8 p.m. and weekends 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Tests are available regardless if someone is experiencing COVID-19 symptoms in accordance with CDC guidelines.

Patients must pre-register online to schedule a time slot for testing, those under the age of 18 must need a parent or legal guardian’s consent, and attendance and supervision of the minor at the testing appointment with a photo ID.

You can view a complete list of Rite Aid’s COID-19 testing sires here.