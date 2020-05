HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Rite Aid has nearly tripled its testing sites with more than 46 now open nationwide.

It’s free, and you don’t need to have symptoms or a doctor’s note to be tested. You do, however, need to be 18 or older and register online first.

The two sites in our area are outside Harrisburg and York.

More information can be found by registering here.