SCI Pine Grove reports first inmate death due to coronavirus

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — On Saturday SCI Pine Grove officials and the Department of Corrections reported the first inmate death due to COVID-19.

The 38-years-old inmate died at a local hospital after being at SCI Pine Grove since Jan. 8 2019 for a 1.5 to 5 year sentence for receiving stolen property.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” says Corrections Secretary John Wetzel. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

The prison reports eight active staff cases and 10 active inmate cases of coronavirus.

Inmates who have tested positive are isolated at the prison or in local hospitals while employees who have tested positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until providing doctor’s clearances.