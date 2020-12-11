First COVID-19 inmate death at SCI Somerset

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Corrections and SCI Somerset Officials announced Friday, the death of an inmate with COVID-19.

The 73-year-old inmate, whose name is not provided, died at a local hospital. The man was serving a sentence of 1½ to 6 years for indecent assault – juvenile. He had been at SCI Somerset since Oct. 1, 2020.

“We continue our battle against this dangerous invisible enemy,” Corrections Secretary John Wetzel said. “With fall upon us, we are experiencing a resurgence. That is why it is vital to continue our aggressive mitigation efforts. We cannot let our guard down.”

SCI Somerset has so far reported 149 active inmate cases and 48 active staff cases. Inmates who have tested positive for COVID-19 are quarantined at the prison or local hospitals, depending on the level of medical care required.

Similarly, employees testing positive must isolate at their homes and cannot return to work until they provide a doctor’s note clearing them to return.

“We are experiencing the same thing that our counties are experiencing, and we are following very strict procedures to mitigate the virus’ impact on our state prisons,” Wetzel said. “I’ve directed our staff to act aggressively and quickly when inmates report influenza-like illnesses, and that includes isolating and quarantining inmates, locking down units or entire prisons as needed, conducting regular cleanings and even 72-hour deep cleanings in order to protect staff and inmates.”