Scranton health center uses infusion therapy to speed up COVID-19 recovery

SCRANTON, Pa. (WHTM) — Dozens of Pennsylvanians sickened by COVID-19 recovered quickly with a new treatment.

Last month, the Wright Health Center in Scranton began using “Bam Therapy.”

Patients of all ages receive a one-time dose of antibodies. By the next day, many were back on their feet, including a 61-year-old patient who was on the verge of hospitalization.

“Initially he came in really sick. Blood pressure was really low … We treated him. Within 24 hours, he said he was able to walk three to four miles,” said Dr. Jignesh Sheth, Chief Medical Officer for The Wright Center for Community Health. “The 44 patients we have infused so far, not a single patient ended up in the hospital.”

The infusion treatment takes two hours from start to finish. Patients are able to sit back and watch TV until their treatment is complete.